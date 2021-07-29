Texoma Local
Police involved in shootout in Stephen County

A traffic stop led to a shootout and then chase for Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police
A traffic stop led to a shootout and then chase for Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -A traffic stop turned into a shoot out and then chase for Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation report the incident took place at a local business at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 7.

The officer made the stop on suspicion of a stolen vehicle. Once the vehicle was stopped the officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle multiple times according to one eye witness account.

The witness said that the officer attempted to pull the driver out of his vehicle as he attempted to drive off. That’s when gunshots were fired though it is not clear at this time who shot first.

The driver and the two passengers in the vehicle then attempted to escape headed south on Highway 81.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

