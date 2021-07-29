Teens workers take on summer jobs to fill vacant positions

Denison, Texas (KXII) - Unemployment rates are up in many parts of the country and right here in Texoma.

But an unlikely group, teenagers, are filling in job openings, especially in the service industry.

Summertime means there’s a bit more time for most teens to stack up on cash.

“I need money cause I’m re-building a car actually,” said Nathan Schovan, a teen worker at CJ’s Coffee Cafe.

And, this summer there’s plenty of jobs to choose from thanks to higher rates of unemployment.

Cooke county, Fannin county, and Grayson county all saw unemployment rates go up by at least half a percent from May to June.

“So many employers are looking for people, desperate for people, so there are lots of jobs for youth this year,” said Janie Bates, the executive director of Workforce Solutions Texoma.

Teens across the nation, like Schovan, are jumping on the opportunity.

According to the Associated Press, more than 33 percent of teens from the ages of 16 to 19 worked in May.

But soon, many of those teens may not be working because they’ll be back in the classroom.

“When school starts, it may be another time when we have a dire shortage in the retail and service industry,” said Bates. “Usually, after school starts, we start ramping up for the holidays so, it could be an interesting year with high unemployment, and yet the kids are going back to school, and everybody’s still looking for people.”

Employers said they’re trying to plan ahead and hire new people to fill in for those students.

“We’re just having to work the schedule around, trying to make it work,” said Joel Jaolcemback, the manager of CJ’s Coffee Cafe in Denison. “We’ve had some good interviews, so I think we’re going to be okay.”

Bates also said she expects to see some businesses adapt to survive,

such as retail stores selling online and restaurants offering to-go options only.

Nathan Schovan said he plans to work part-time while going to school this year.

