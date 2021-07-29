Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walt Disney World will require all guests over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Friday.

Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner are areas included in the updated mask guidelines posted on the theme park’s website.

Guests will also need to wear a mask when entering and throughout all attractions however masks will remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Gainesville are up in arms, after a social media post went viral over the weekend-...
Gainesville restaurant apologizes after customer review goes viral
A mother has been taken into custody after she wanted for murder and child abduction out of...
Murder, child abduction suspect caught in Bryan County
The city of Caddo police have filed numerous charges against Sabrina Spurlock including child...
Charges filed against murder, child abduction suspect
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
A semi truck rolled over and crashed into a bridge Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 near...
Semi crashes into bridge near Marietta on I-35

Latest News

Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed.
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed
The Ardmore Police Department's therapy K-9, Rip, plans to attend the party to meet new friends...
Ardmore police host pool party for community
A traffic stop led to a shootout and then chase for Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police
Police involved in shootout in Stephen County
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk condition stable after ‘heart related incident’