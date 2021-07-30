Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise

Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the...
Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.(Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean said Friday that four of them are adults who were all vaccinated against COVID-19, and two are minors who were not vaccinated.

Of the six, only one is showing any signs of illness, a spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean says.

She said other people traveling with the six passengers all tested negative for the virus.

They were on the Adventure of the Seas, which left the Bahamas last weekend for a 7-day cruise and returned to the Bahamas on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Gainesville are up in arms, after a social media post went viral over the weekend-...
Gainesville restaurant apologizes after customer review goes viral
This file photo from a crash at the Denison Dam on April 15, 2019, shows the highway where a...
Cartwright woman hit by car on Denison Dam
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed.
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
Bel Air Village Begins Construction
Construction begins on Bel Air Village in Sherman

Latest News

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban
Some parents are preparing to take advantage of the advanced child tax credit for back to...
Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit
FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the...
Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas