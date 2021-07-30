Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Again? Faulty exchange in Olympic mixed relay proves costly for US

Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(Petr David Josek | AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A faulty exchange in the Olympic debut of mixed 4x400-meter relay cost the U.S. a spot in the final and might have cost Allyson Felix a chance at her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

The U.S. breezed to a victory in the first qualifying heat of the relay but was disqualified because of a bad pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.

It’s the latest in a decades-long series of mishaps for the U.S. in relays.

Most have come in the shorter 4x100 relay where the pass is a more technical and time-sensitive move.

This one came in a 4x400 race where there aren’t traditionally issues with the pass.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Gainesville are up in arms, after a social media post went viral over the weekend-...
Gainesville restaurant apologizes after customer review goes viral
This file photo from a crash at the Denison Dam on April 15, 2019, shows the highway where a...
Cartwright woman hit by car on Denison Dam
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed.
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
Bel Air Village Begins Construction
Construction begins on Bel Air Village in Sherman

Latest News

Someone took video of what appeared to be a developing twister over the skies of Pennsylvania...
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on camera over Pennsylvania
The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old dies after shots fired into Louisiana home
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
RAW: Car dealership ravaged by tornado