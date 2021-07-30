Ardmore Central Park pergola repairs finished

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Parks and recreation month is coming to a close on Saturday but before it does the Ardmore parks department reopening a city landmark in Central Park and holding a special concert to celebrate.

In January the Ardmore Central Park Pergola suffered severe damage due to vandalism. The damage to the structure was a major loss for the community according to Ardmore parks department director Teresa Ervin.

“Its a monument as well. We have plaques on there that honor our veterans as well” said Ervin.

Four balusters on the east side of the structure were damaged in the vandalism. Because of the uniqueness of the pergola built around 70 years ago, finding replacements was easier said then done.

“Its a specialty it isn’t something that’s just in stock so it took several months for all that to happen,” said Ervin. “We got our installer and he came down this week so we are very happy to have our pergola back in one piece.”

And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The parks department is holding a special free concert in central park featuring country artist Zack Crow. The completed repairs set the stage for the final event of parks and rec month... literally.

“Its kind of one of things its been a couple months kind of coming,” said recreation supervisor Tes Stewart. “We’ve had events there but we’ve kind of had to work around it. It’ll be nice to have the pergola and the stage back open, someone will be on the stage completely repaired and its going to look great.” (Tess)

The Pergola is back to its former glory but the city needs your help to keep it that way.

“We just really need some help watching everybody keeps an eye out for it and if its all of us maybe we can keep it from happening again” said Ervin.

People can come out and see some live music performed on the repaired pergola at 7 Saturday night with no charge for admission

