Brother arrested in Gordonville stabbing

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested Thursday accused of stabbing his brother during an argument as the two were driving Saturday.

Grayson County deputies said on July 24 they responded to a residence on Walnut Creek Road.

When they arrived, they found Elton Seaux, 50, of Gordonville with a stab wound to the chest.

Deputies said Elton told them his brother, Nathan Seaux, 48, of Gordonville, stabbed him during an argument as they were driving back from Oklahoma.

After the stabbing, Elton told deputies his brother got out of the truck and he drove himself to a Gordonville residence to call for help.

Elton was flown to a Denton hospital, where he was treated and released.

Investigators arrested Nathan Thursday at a residence on Rock Creek Road in Gordonville for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Bond was set at $30,000.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

