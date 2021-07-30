Brothers indicted for attempted murder in Denison shooting
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two brothers have been indicted for attempted murder in a Denison shooting earlier this year that left a man hospitalized.
Alex De Alejandro, 30, and Michael De Alejandro, 40, are accused of shooting a 34-year-old man in the chest in Denison back in February.
More recently, Alex De Alejandro was shot by U.S. Marshals while they were trying to arrest him at a Sherman apartment complex on July 12.
Sherman police say De Alejandro confronted the marshals with a weapon when they entered the apartment and that’s when they opened fire.
His injuries were not life threatening.
