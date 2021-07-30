Denison grocery store evacuated after A/C mishap

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Customers and employees were evacuated at the Albertson’s in Denison Thursday.

The Denison Fire Department says that an A/C compressor burned up, causing Freon to leak.

They say the Freon got into their HVAC and spread in to store.

The fire department opened as many doors as possible and put fans across the store to air it out.

No injuries were reported.

