Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison grocery store evacuated after A/C mishap

The Albertson's in Denison was evacuated Thursday due to an A/C mishap.
The Albertson's in Denison was evacuated Thursday due to an A/C mishap.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Customers and employees were evacuated at the Albertson’s in Denison Thursday.

The Denison Fire Department says that an A/C compressor burned up, causing Freon to leak.

They say the Freon got into their HVAC and spread in to store.

The fire department opened as many doors as possible and put fans across the store to air it out.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Gainesville are up in arms, after a social media post went viral over the weekend-...
Gainesville restaurant apologizes after customer review goes viral
This file photo from a crash at the Denison Dam on April 15, 2019, shows the highway where a...
Cartwright woman hit by car on Denison Dam
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed.
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
Bel Air Village Begins Construction
Construction begins on Bel Air Village in Sherman

Latest News

Nathan Seaux
Brother arrested in Gordonville stabbing
Brothers indicted for attempted murder in Denison shooting
Brothers indicted for attempted murder in Denison shooting
Folterman, 38, was booked into the Grayson County Jail last month.
Denison man indicted on attemped child rape, child porn charges
UIL to allow 100% capacity at Texas high school sporting events for the upcoming school year
UIL to allow 100% capacity for Texas high school sports