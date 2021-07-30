Denison man indicted on attemped child rape, child porn charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County grand jury has indicted a Denison man on child porn charges.

Grayson County deputies say another agency notified them last month that Raymond Folterman was sending child porn images.

The next day an undercover agent began communicating with the 38-year old.

Folterman sent several lewd photos and requested in detail to have sex with the undercover’s children, who were described to Folterman as under the age of eight.

Folterman is facing charges of attempted sexual assault of a child and seven counts of promotion of child porn.

