Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal’s enclosure.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Officials say the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A zoo spokeswoman says the man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet of space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence.

Officials say the man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence.

A 12-year-old cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him.

