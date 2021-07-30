Texoma Local
Paul’s Valley city council votes to ban commercial marijuana grows within city limits

The Paul's Valley city council voted on Tuesday to ban commercial growing of marijuana within city limits.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Ardmore, Okla. (KXII) - Pot grow operations are no longer welcome in Paul’s Valley. The city council voted on Tuesday to outlaw growing marijuana for commercial use inside limits.

”Its going through the notification process,” said assistant city manager Don Wageman It was done with an emergency clause so it will be final.”

This new ordinance comes on the heels of several illegal grows popping up in Southern Oklahoma, one earlier this week in Garvin County.

“When this all fired up people here got concerned, they got worried that it could impact their businesses, impact their property, their property value,” said Wageman. “Their area, their neighborhood so that’s when they started speaking out and saying we need to do something.”

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett hopes the new ordinance will help curb some of the illegal activity.

“Our office is not against medical marijuana, we’re just against it being done illegally,” said Mullett. “And that’s what I want to tell everybody you know, just do it right.”

The ordinance outlaws the act of commercial marijuana growing but not personal growing.

But now a city permit will be required and there are some new guidelines.

“Private growing of marijuana, we don’t want it on the front porch, we don’t want it visible so you need to grow it in your house,” Wageman said.

The ordinance will have to be finalized by the city clerk then a date will be set for it to go into effect

