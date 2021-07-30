UIL to allow 100% capacity for Texas high school sports

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Full attendance is back for Texas high school sports this season.

Denison Football season ticket buyer, Chuck McQueen, said he is happy that there is a bit of normalcy coming back.

“To know that we are back to normal looking forward to seeing a full crowd looking forward to seeing all those seats filled is something that will definitely be exciting,” McQueen said.

University Interscholastic League is allowing full capacity at sporting events this school year after only allowing quarter to half capacity last season.

New Head Coach for the Denison Jackets Brent Whitson, said having the fans is everything when his players are down on the turf.

“It means everything I mean that’s one of the reasons you do it, we said forever a lot of the kids grow up they just want to run out in the smoke right, come out of the tunnels with smoke and hear the band and see the people in the stands,” Whitson said.

Season ticket sales started back up Thursday for the yellowjackets with people showing up almost an hour before doors opened to have a spot in the stands for this year.

Sherman’s season tickets will also go on sale soon.

“Well it’s exciting for our fans and our kids are going to go out and play but it’s just exciting for our fans, our parents, our spirit groups, bands, cheerleaders, drill team, to be able to get everybody at games and be a part of it again,” Sherman ISD Athletic Director Bob Jones said.

Governor Abbott has outlawed mask mandates in Texas.

The Texas Education Agency says school systems cannot require students and staff to wear a mask.

“To have a full stadium is something that our players and coaches feed off of when they know that there is support of our community and city behind them there’s just an element that they are able to play with that wasn’t always there last year just simply because of the restrictions that were in place,” McQueen said.

You can buy season tickets for Denison on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Denison Senior Citizen Center.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.