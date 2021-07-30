Woman hit on Denison Dam shares her story

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A pedestrian hit on the Denison Dam early Thursday morning is sharing her side of the story.

“I just turned my hazards on and I kept my headlights on of course. And was trying to walk to my house cause I don’t live very far across the dam to get a truck to pull it back home,” said pedestrian, Stevie Carr.

22-year-old Stevie Carr was driving home from the DFW area and wasn’t far from her Cartwright home when her car stalled on State Road 91 on the Denison Dam.

“I had a drink or two in Allen, Texas but I had already drove all the way from there, I wasn’t drunk. I remember every single thing that happened,” said Carr.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports around 1:00 a.m. Thursday Carr left her car with her lights off before walking down the dam, and that a northbound vehicle hit her car, slamming it into her.

But Carr says that’s not what happened.

“All of a sudden I hear a loud crash and I turn and look and there’s a car coming straight for me. So I like tried to squeeze up against the guardrail and the car hit me,” said Carr.

She says the second vehicle hit her car and continued on to hit her. The driver of the other car was not hurt.

“I was probably 30 or 40 feet from my car and on the opposite side of the road,” said Carr.

Carr says she got lucky, that her injuries could have been much worse.

“Still in pretty good deal of pain. I’ve got quite a bit of road rash and then I’ve got a broken arm that it required surgery. They had to put a steel plate and screws in my arm,” said Carr.

She hopes to be released from the hospital soon. OHP says there are no charges being filed at this time.

“There’s not a whole lot to take from this just pay attention to what you’re doing when you’re driving,” said Carr.

