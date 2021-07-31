Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 dead in Calera home 1 child flown to hospital

2 people found dead in Calera home
2 people found dead in Calera home(Kylee Dedmon)
By Kylee Dedmon and KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calera, Oklahoma (KXII) - At least two people have died in a home in Calera. Crews first responded to the house on Choctaw Road near Carriage Point Road. The FBI has taken over the investigation because the case involves at least one tribal member. News 12′s Kylee Dedmon is on the scene. An FBI spokesperson confirms there were other children in the home at the time of the deaths. Those children are safe tonight and needed no medical attention. This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Gainesville are up in arms, after a social media post went viral over the weekend-...
Gainesville restaurant apologizes after customer review goes viral
This file photo from a crash at the Denison Dam on April 15, 2019, shows the highway where a...
Cartwright woman hit by car on Denison Dam
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed.
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
Bel Air Village Begins Construction
Construction begins on Bel Air Village in Sherman

Latest News

Sherman firefighters and police are investigating what caused a Sherman apartment complex to go...
One dead, several without homes after Sherman apartment fire
New details in the DWI case against Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. Body camera footage...
BODY CAM FOOTAGE: County Judge Bill Magers DWI arrest
After being vandalized in January repairs are finished on the Ardmore Central Park pergola.
Ardmore Central Park pergola repairs finished
A pedestrian hit on the Denison Dam early Thursday morning is sharing her side of the story.
Woman hit on Denison Dam shares her story