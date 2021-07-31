2 dead in Calera home 1 child flown to hospital

Calera, Oklahoma (KXII) - At least two people have died in a home in Calera. Crews first responded to the house on Choctaw Road near Carriage Point Road. The FBI has taken over the investigation because the case involves at least one tribal member. News 12′s Kylee Dedmon is on the scene. An FBI spokesperson confirms there were other children in the home at the time of the deaths. Those children are safe tonight and needed no medical attention. This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as we get more information.

