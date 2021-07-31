Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Dressel wins 100m butterfly, sets record

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after wining the gold medal in the men's 100-meter...
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after wining the gold medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Caeleb Dressel has won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly.

Dressel led right from the start and held off Hungary’s Kristof Milak to win in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark of 49.50 that he set two years ago at the 2019 world championships.

Milak, winner of the 200-meter butterfly, earned the silver with a blistering 49.68. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Noe Ponti.

Dressel’s victory came in the first of three races on his morning schedule. He’ll also compete in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle before returning to the deck one more time to anchor the 4x100 mixed medley relay, a new Olympic event that features two men and two women.

He’ll likely dive into the pool with a big deficit since he’s the only man in the field to swim the freestyle leg.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Gainesville are up in arms, after a social media post went viral over the weekend-...
Gainesville restaurant apologizes after customer review goes viral
This file photo from a crash at the Denison Dam on April 15, 2019, shows the highway where a...
Cartwright woman hit by car on Denison Dam
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed.
Memorial held for Durant woman shot, killed
Jennifer Briley
Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss
Bel Air Village Begins Construction
Construction begins on Bel Air Village in Sherman

Latest News

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
Sherman firefighters and police are investigating what caused a Sherman apartment complex to go...
One dead, several without homes after Sherman apartment fire
2 people found dead in Calera home
2 dead in Calera home 1 child flown to hospital
New details in the DWI case against Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. Body camera footage...
BODY CAM FOOTAGE: County Judge Bill Magers DWI arrest