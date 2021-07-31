Texoma Local
Memorial 5K, fun run for fallen Texoma officer

Fallen Texoma officer is remembered by the community in a memorial 5K, fun run
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A memorial 5k and fun run took place Saturday morning to honor and remember Jarid Taylor.

“When I first had this idea I thought that it was impossible. I had no idea that we could pull something like this off and we could not have done it by ourselves so this support from the runners and from the sponsors and the community, we have been absolutely blessed,” Shipp said.

Taylor Shipp is the cousin of Jarid Taylor, a Bryan County deputy who lost his life last year in the line of duty.

Shipp is the organizer of the event and wanted to do something to keep Taylor’s memory alive and to celebrate what would have been his 33rd birthday this past Wednesday.

“To me that’s really important to keep his memory and his legacy alive, but I also wanted to be able to donate and give back to an organization called COPS which is Concerns of Police Survivors,” Shipp said.

Their goal was to raise $2500 and Shipp said they are on track to double that amount.

Over 100 people pre-registered for the 5K and fun run, while another 20 runners signed up Saturday morning, the day of the event.

“We support his children and Jarid was a good person and really meant a lot of me so that’s why I wanted to be here,” Grandfather to Taylor’s children, Micheal York said.

Taylor’s two children sang him happy birthday before the family released balloons in the sky.

“He was an awesome dad, good to his children,” York said.

An account is set up in Taylor’s name at Vision Bank in Durant where donations are still being taken to support COPS, an organization that supports family members and local law enforcement officers that lost an officer in the line of duty.

“I have no words, honestly, like it’s amazing I mean I never imagined that anything like this could be possible and it just makes me really proud to know that we are in a community we are in an area that supports our family and still supports Jarid,” Shipp said.

