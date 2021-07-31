Texoma Local
One dead, several without homes after Sherman apartment fire

Sherman firefighters and police are investigating what caused a Sherman apartment complex to go...
Sherman firefighters and police are investigating what caused a Sherman apartment complex to go up in flames Friday evening.(KXII)
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman firefighters and police are investigating what caused a Sherman apartment complex to go up in flames Friday evening.

Firefighters say they responded to a rescue call, at 6:20 p.m. to the Hilltop Village apartment complex, on Texoma parkway and Hilltop drive.

They say when they arrived, all efforts went to rescuing one person out of the engulfed apartment, but they were unsuccessful.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Olsen says one person is deceased inside the apartment.

The fire spread to an additional four units and continued to spread throughout the building.

News 12 spoke with residents at the scene, who say they heard a loud explosion before the flames.

Whitesboro, Collinsville, Denison and Sherman fire and police units all responded.

This is an active scene, and information will be updated.

