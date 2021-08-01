Ardmore Piano Studio aims to teach all ages, levels

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - When MinWoo Park moved to Ardmore with his family, he was shocked to find that the city didn’t have a piano studio.

“I couldn’t find it,” Park said. “I saw in Norman and also I saw in Denton but not in Ardmore. So I was thinking, ‘What if we have a music school here.’”

Park is working on a doctorate in piano. He’s been playing the instrument for years.

“At the beginning of my study, my mom forced me to learn,” Park said.

He quickly realized it was a good way of relieving stress.

“It was the best way to express my emotion,” Park said. “So I think that’s why. I think that’s a very good feature of playing piano too.”

At Ardmore Piano Studio, you’ll get traditional music theory. But Park also wants to teach his students more.

“I will focus on how to express, how to express with piano.”

Park said he will teach any age, any level, any learning style.

“Some people really focus on visual, visual learning. Or some people highly rely on hearing.”

Ardmore Piano Studio is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (580) 340-2255.

