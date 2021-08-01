Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore Piano Studio aims to teach all ages, levels

When MinWoo Park moved to Ardmore with his family, he was shocked to find that the city didn’t...
When MinWoo Park moved to Ardmore with his family, he was shocked to find that the city didn’t have a piano studio.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - When MinWoo Park moved to Ardmore with his family, he was shocked to find that the city didn’t have a piano studio.

“I couldn’t find it,” Park said. “I saw in Norman and also I saw in Denton but not in Ardmore. So I was thinking, ‘What if we have a music school here.’”

Park is working on a doctorate in piano. He’s been playing the instrument for years.

“At the beginning of my study, my mom forced me to learn,” Park said.

He quickly realized it was a good way of relieving stress.

“It was the best way to express my emotion,” Park said. “So I think that’s why. I think that’s a very good feature of playing piano too.”

At Ardmore Piano Studio, you’ll get traditional music theory. But Park also wants to teach his students more.

“I will focus on how to express, how to express with piano.”

Park said he will teach any age, any level, any learning style.

“Some people really focus on visual, visual learning. Or some people highly rely on hearing.”

Ardmore Piano Studio is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (580) 340-2255.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Calera home
2 found dead in Calera home, child flown to hospital
New details in the DWI case against Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. Body camera footage...
BODY CAM FOOTAGE: Grayson County Judge Bill Magers DWI arrest
Sherman firefighters and police are investigating what caused a Sherman apartment complex to go...
One dead, several without homes after Sherman apartment fire
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Troopers say ‘sleepy’ was the...
Two teens in the hospital after single vehicle crash

Latest News

Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Troopers say ‘sleepy’ was the...
Two teens in the hospital after single vehicle crash
Largest undercover drug bust for district, found in McCurtain County
Largest undercover drug bust for district, found in McCurtain County
The Texas Rangers are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting at a residence in...
Texas Rangers investigate officer-involved-shooting in Celina