Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore police planning on stricter red light enforcement in August

Ardmore Police Department plans traffic light violation crack down during August.
Ardmore Police Department plans traffic light violation crack down during August.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore motorists might want to think twice before speeding through a changing light in August.

The Ardmore police department announced on Wednesday that they will be cracking down on traffic light violations starting next month.

“Extra officers will be on duty and will set up at intersections watching for violators” said the announcement posted to the departments Facebook page.

The post also sites a statistic from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which says that nearly 40% of traffic accidents occur in intersections.

The increased observation on intersections across the town hope to reduce that number within the community.

The initiative is scheduled to begin on August first and run all the way through the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Calera home
2 found dead in Calera home, child flown to hospital
Sherman firefighters and police are investigating what caused a Sherman apartment complex to go...
One dead, several without homes after Sherman apartment fire
New details in the DWI case against Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. Body camera footage...
BODY CAM FOOTAGE: Grayson County Judge Bill Magers DWI arrest
A pedestrian hit on the Denison Dam early Thursday morning is sharing her side of the story.
Woman hit on Denison Dam shares her story
Folterman, 38, was booked into the Grayson County Jail last month.
Denison man indicted on attemped child rape, child porn charges

Latest News

Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Troopers say ‘sleepy’ was the...
Two teens in the hospital after single vehicle crash
Largest undercover drug bust for district, found in McCurtain County
Largest undercover drug bust for district, found in McCurtain County
The Texas Rangers are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting at a residence in...
Texas Rangers investigate officer-involved-shooting in Celina