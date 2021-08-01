Ardmore police planning on stricter red light enforcement in August

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore motorists might want to think twice before speeding through a changing light in August.

The Ardmore police department announced on Wednesday that they will be cracking down on traffic light violations starting next month.

“Extra officers will be on duty and will set up at intersections watching for violators” said the announcement posted to the departments Facebook page.

The post also sites a statistic from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which says that nearly 40% of traffic accidents occur in intersections.

The increased observation on intersections across the town hope to reduce that number within the community.

The initiative is scheduled to begin on August first and run all the way through the end of the month.

