Largest undercover drug bust for district, found in McCurtain County(McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - An undercover drug bust in McCurtain County led to deputies finding 4.5 pounds of meth and nearly $5,000.

Deputies say an Oklahoma man sold 114 grams of methamphetamines to an undercover officer. After placing the man under arrest for aggravated drug trafficking, deputies searched the man’s car.

During the search, they found large amounts of black tar heroin, and about $5K total.

Deputies say this bust is believed to be the largest meth and heroin bust in the district’s history.

Methamphetamines(McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)
Black tar heroin(McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)

