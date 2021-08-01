Texas Rangers investigate officer-involved-shooting in Celina

CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting at a residence in Celina.

Police responded to a suspicious call at 101 S Alabama St. when they encountered an armed suspect at the scene.

Officers fired their weapons at the suspect who appeared to be incapacitated.

The suspect was taken to a Plano area hospital, where they later died.

The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation.

