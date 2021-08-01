Two teens in the hospital after single vehicle crash

HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - A teenager was flown from a car, after it left the roadway in Choctaw County.

DPS troopers say it happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on U-S HWY 271, north of Hugo. They say the driver, a 17-year-old ran the car off the roadway.

The passenger, an 18-year-old, was ejected five feet from the car.

Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Troopers say ‘sleepy’ was the cause of the collision.

