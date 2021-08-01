Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police have identified the victim who died in the fire Friday night, after firefighters attempted to recover them before the fire quickly spread to multiple units.

Police have identified the woman as 64-year-old Nelwin Jackson.

Sherman Firefighters got to the complex just before 6:20 p.m.

In total, Sherman Firefighters say 4 units were ruled a total loss and several others have smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

