Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX, Oklahoma (KXII) - A ten year old boy is dead after a drunk driving accident just outside of Fox in Carter County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N Airport Road when he drove off the roadway, causing the truck to flip over.

The passenger, a 10-year-old, was partially ejected and pinned by the truck.

According to OHP reports, the driver of the truck had been drinking. Nobody in the truck was wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Calera home
2 found dead in Calera home, child flown to hospital
New details in the DWI case against Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. Body camera footage...
BODY CAM FOOTAGE: Grayson County Judge Bill Magers DWI arrest
Sherman firefighters and police are investigating what caused a Sherman apartment complex to go...
One dead, several without homes after Sherman apartment fire
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Troopers say ‘sleepy’ was the...
Two teens in the hospital after single vehicle crash

Latest News

A Bryan County man was flown to a Plano hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Durant.
Bryan County man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
When MinWoo Park moved to Ardmore with his family, he was shocked to find that the city didn’t...
Ardmore Piano Studio aims to teach all ages, levels
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire