10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver

FOX, Oklahoma (KXII) - A ten year old boy is dead after a drunk driving accident just outside of Fox in Carter County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N Airport Road when he drove off the roadway, causing the truck to flip over.

The passenger, a 10-year-old, was partially ejected and pinned by the truck.

According to OHP reports, the driver of the truck had been drinking. Nobody in the truck was wearing seatbelts.

