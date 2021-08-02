Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies

2 people found dead in Calera home
2 people found dead in Calera home(Kylee Dedmon)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The one-year-old child flown from what the FBI is now calling a murder scene at a Calera residence Friday evening has died, News 12 learned Monday morning.

Calera Police, Choctaw Tribal Police, and the FBI all responded to the scene on Choctaw Road near Carriage Point Road around 5 p.m. Friday, where the child’s mother and father were found dead, and the child badly injured.

The FBI confirmed Monday to News 12 the child, who was flown via air ambulance to a Dallas hospital in critical condition, has died but has not released any further details in the case including how the people died or their names.

A spokesperson for the bureau said what happened is still under investigation, what caused the deaths cannot be confirmed yet, and no names have been released until all next of kin in the case are notified.

The FBI took over the investigation because the case involves at least one tribal member.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed Friday there were other children in the home at the time of the deaths and said those children are safe and needed no medical attention.

This is a developing story. Watch News 12 tonight for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
2 people found dead in Calera home
2 found dead in Calera home, child flown to hospital
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in deadly Sherman apartment fire
Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Troopers say ‘sleepy’ was the...
Two teens in the hospital after single vehicle crash
New details in the DWI case against Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. Body camera footage...
BODY CAM FOOTAGE: Grayson County Judge Bill Magers DWI arrest

Latest News

A Bryan County man was flown to a Plano hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Durant.
Bryan County man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N...
10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
When MinWoo Park moved to Ardmore with his family, he was shocked to find that the city didn’t...
Ardmore Piano Studio aims to teach all ages, levels