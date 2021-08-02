One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The one-year-old child flown from what the FBI is now calling a murder scene at a Calera residence Friday evening has died, News 12 learned Monday morning.

Calera Police, Choctaw Tribal Police, and the FBI all responded to the scene on Choctaw Road near Carriage Point Road around 5 p.m. Friday, where the child’s mother and father were found dead, and the child badly injured.

The FBI confirmed Monday to News 12 the child, who was flown via air ambulance to a Dallas hospital in critical condition, has died but has not released any further details in the case including how the people died or their names.

A spokesperson for the bureau said what happened is still under investigation, what caused the deaths cannot be confirmed yet, and no names have been released until all next of kin in the case are notified.

The FBI took over the investigation because the case involves at least one tribal member.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed Friday there were other children in the home at the time of the deaths and said those children are safe and needed no medical attention.

This is a developing story. Watch News 12 tonight for the latest updates.

