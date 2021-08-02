Bryan County man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Bryan County man was flown to a Plano hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Durant.

OHP Troopers say it happened on Old US HWY 70. A 60-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a rough spot in the road, and landed in a ditch.

The man was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

