Community rallies to help residents displaced by apartment fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The ash has settled from the deadly fire Friday evening at Hilltop Village Apartments.

Now, as residents try to figure out what’s next, a few good Samaritans, like Rhonda Jackson with In Christ Ministries, are stepping up to the plate.

“I’m pleading for help for these people, something that was a tragedy that they had no control over,” said Jackson.

The flames left some people living there with almost nothing.

“Stand outside your house and just imagine you with the clothes on your back,” said Jackson. “That’s the way these people have been left.”

Sherman Fire-Rescue said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they don’t expect foul play.

They said the building has 16 units.

Eight of them are unlivable, and the rest temporarily lost power.

That’s why Jackson said she wants to help.

“These people are hurting,” said Jackson. “They need help, and it’s really sad just to imagine having the same clothes on; what am I gonna do next, where is this gonna come from, and we don’t want them to do that.”

She’s taking donations and giving away basic necessities for free, like food, clothes, and toiletries, to anyone affected by the fires.

“It’s a long process, and we have not reached our goal yet because they’re not all fully 100 percent taken care of, and I know with the community support, we can make that happen,” said Jackson.

Jackson said her ministry is still accepting donations.

If you want to give or are needing items, you can call her at 903-209-7402.

