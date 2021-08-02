Durant Meals on Wheels partners with Alliance Health

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Meals on Wheels has taken on a partnership with Alliance Health.

This comes after a large price increase from the previous food vendor for Durant Meals on Wheels.

What used to cost senior citizens $2.00 per meal would have cost them over $7.00 per meal.

Monday was the first day for the hospital to partner with the meal delivery service.

Hot meals are prepared at the Durant hospital, picked up by Bryan County’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program or RSVP and taken to the senior citizen center to prepare for delivery.

“Everybody was in the right place at the right time. I was kind of in a panic. But they jumped right in and took off with it. They’re my life savers and seniors’ life savers,” said Sheila Risner, Executive Director of RSVP. ”They can’t afford that, they just can’t afford it. They live on fixed incomes and when you do even 2 dollars a meal that’s almost, that’s 40 dollars a month, and some are husband and wife so it’s like 80. So it’s hard.”

For now the partnership is temporary as RSVP prepares to move into the new senior citizen center this fall. There they hope to use the new commercial kitchen to prepare daily delivered meals.

