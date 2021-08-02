Texoma Local
Florida accounts for nearly 1 in 5 US COVID cases

By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) – Nearly one in five new COVID cases in the U.S. last week came from just one state, Florida.

More than 110,000 new infections were reported in the Sunshine State last week.

That’s greater than 19% of the 577,000 cases reported in the entire country.

Texas was next highest, with 11.7% of overall cases, followed by California with 11.5%.

Of the five states reporting the highest proportion of new cases, only California has vaccinated more than half of its population.

The news comes after Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed an executive order Friday forbidding schools from requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

