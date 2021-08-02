Mercy Ardmore facing tough decisions as coronavirus cases rise

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Cases of coronavirus are rising throughout Texoma again, leaving hospitals with a sense of deja vu.

Just two weeks ago, Mercy Ardmore had six COVID patients. On Monday they reached 33. Mercy Ardmore president Daryle Voss said its a contrast to what they’ve been experiencing the past few months.

“We ran several months in single digits, less than five probably for a couple months straight,” Voss said. “So we really have seen a big uptick considering that big lull we saw in March, April, June.”

Voss said the emergency room is full. Monday afternoon, 13 people were waiting for beds.

Voss said they don’t have the lab equipment to test for the new Delta variant, but Mercy suspects many of these new cases are from the variant. Voss said it feels different.

“It’s a different animal as you’ve read,” Voss said. “It’s more contagious and we’re seeing that impact in Carter County.”

But the symptoms are the same.

“coughs, congestion, aches, hard... difficulty breathing. thats usually where it affects the lungs.”

Another similarity is the hospital’s reaction.

As cases rise, Voss said they’re looking at shutting down parts of the hospital.

“We had our leaders around the table, and if this continues to grow and we’re 35, 40 by the end of the week, we’re starting to plan on which services to shut down,” Voss said. “We simply don’t have enough staff to keep the beds open and the tower for those to provide services that we routinely offer. So elective-type services will kind of be the first to go off the board.”

Voss said rising cases were a factor Mercy considered when they decided that all staff members would need to be vaccinated by the fall.

