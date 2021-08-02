Mild Nights Ahead...
Hot and windy for the weekend
Wildfire smoke is responsible for all of the haze today, we can thank a big “hump” in the jet stream pushing the smoke plume all of the way from California and Oregon into Texoma skies. This situation will persist for a couple more days before the winds aloft shift late week and allow much of the haze to disappear.
Temperatures are very mild thanks to the passage of the rare late August cold front yesterday, we will have a couple of nights in the 60s with highs generally around 90 through Wednesday.
Upper level high pressure heads eastward late week, cutting off most of the smoke and turning up the heat in Texoma. One difference: we’ll have some wind this go-round which will keep if form being quite as stifling. Nevertheless, highs will run in the upper 90s with feels like (Heat Index) readings around 105 by Saturday.
No rain is expected in the next 7 days.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, Hazy
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Hazy
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Sunny and breezy
Saturday: Sunny, Hot and Windy
Sunday: Sunny, Hot and Windy
Monday: Sunny, Hot and Windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12