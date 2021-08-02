Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mild Nights Ahead...

Hot and windy for the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wildfire smoke is responsible for all of the haze today, we can thank a big “hump” in the jet stream pushing the smoke plume all of the way from California and Oregon into Texoma skies. This situation will persist for a couple more days before the winds aloft shift late week and allow much of the haze to disappear.

Temperatures are very mild thanks to the passage of the rare late August cold front yesterday, we will have a couple of nights in the 60s with highs generally around 90 through Wednesday.

Upper level high pressure heads eastward late week, cutting off most of the smoke and turning up the heat in Texoma. One difference: we’ll have some wind this go-round which will keep if form being quite as stifling. Nevertheless, highs will run in the upper 90s with feels like (Heat Index) readings around 105 by Saturday.

No rain is expected in the next 7 days.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, Hazy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Hazy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny and breezy

Saturday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Sunday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Monday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

Most Read

Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
2 people found dead in Calera home
2 found dead in Calera home, child flown to hospital
2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in deadly Sherman apartment fire
Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Troopers say ‘sleepy’ was the...
Two teens in the hospital after single vehicle crash

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley