Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison firefighters are actively working to rescue one person who they say had an accident while out on a trail near Lake Texoma.

Calls came in Sunday evening just before 5:30 p.m. to the Denison Dam, near the boat dock.

Firefighters say a man was walking near the spillway when he rolled his ankle, and was unable to walk up a steep incline out from the trail.

Officials are using a swift water boat to get to the man, and say once they reach him they will launch a high angle rescue to pull him out to safety.

