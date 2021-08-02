Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

WATCH: People flee Bourbon Street as 5 are shot in New Orleans

By Nicole Mumphrey and Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A French Quarter crowd scattered in panic as five people were shot early Sunday morning, New Orleans police said.

The gunfire was heard just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported.

According to police, one person was detained. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Cell phone video captured by John Gualtieri shows hundreds of people running down Bourbon Street after shots rang out.

Brian Mullin, a bar owner in the French Quarter, said he saw the stampede of people fleeing for their lives right in front of his business.

“I went out on my balcony. I saw everything going crazy,” he said. “I didn’t want to walk down because I didn’t know what I was going to walk into. I called my staff and everyone was OK, but it’s frustrating.”

Some tourists staying on Bourbon said they heard the commotion from their hotel rooms.

Matt Euson said news of the shooting makes him want to be more cautious when he’s out.

“I’ve been here a long time ago, but it’s been a while,” he said. “Definitely a lot rowdier than I remember.”

Mullin said he feels more law enforcement is needed to combat the recent rise in violent crime but worries criminals are simply becoming too brazen.

“As a business owner, we want to invest more money in our business, and we’re not right now because we’re scared,” he said.

“I mean, it’s scary when you’re a business owner, and you’re dealing with these pressures of COVID and now you have lack of police presence on top of it and you’re dealing with crime running rampant.”

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
2 people found dead in Calera home
2 found dead in Calera home, child flown to hospital
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in deadly Sherman apartment fire
Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Troopers say ‘sleepy’ was the...
Two teens in the hospital after single vehicle crash
New details in the DWI case against Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. Body camera footage...
BODY CAM FOOTAGE: Grayson County Judge Bill Magers DWI arrest

Latest News

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly...
Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer
Two obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women.
Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy
Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYNs are now calling for anyone who's pregnant to...
Pregnant women and the COVID vaccine
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions set to resume amid finger-pointing in Washington
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated