Another major development coming to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Over 600 single-family homes will be coming to Sherman, after council members approved phase one of their newest development project during council Monday night.

Heritage Ranch will be built along highway 82, between Plainview Road and Travis St, near FM-1417.

The 450 acre development will include a mix of retail, and residential buildings- with even the potential for an elementary school.

This project has been in the works since January and council gave the green light to the first residential phase.

“We feel this is a major growth corridor here in Sherman,” said President of Covenant Development, LLC. “To the west and northwest, being right there on 82. It’s a great location for us from an ingress and egress standpoint. Lots of new development in the area and we feel this will be a great segway into Sherman’s future.”

Construction could start late 2021, or early 2022.

Johnson said residents could see homes built within the next 18 months.

Other developments coming to Sherman include the 280 acres Bel Air Village, a residential-commercial development going in on Highway 75 south of FM-1417.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.