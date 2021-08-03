Ardmore man gets 15 years in Lone Grove teen’s overdose death

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was given fifteen years in prison for giving his girlfriend the fentanyl-laced pills she fatally overdosed on last year.

Andrew Waltz pleaded guilty to drug and manslaughter charges in Carter County District Court last week.

The 24-year-old got five years on a drug charge and 10 for manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Madison Porter of Lone Grove.

Waltz admitted he gave her the pills last April.

The next morning, she was unresponsive.

Waltz will spend an additional 10 years on probation following his release.

