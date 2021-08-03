Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore man gets 15 years in Lone Grove teen’s overdose death

Andrew Waltz
Andrew Waltz(Carter Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was given fifteen years in prison for giving his girlfriend the fentanyl-laced pills she fatally overdosed on last year.

Andrew Waltz pleaded guilty to drug and manslaughter charges in Carter County District Court last week.

The 24-year-old got five years on a drug charge and 10 for manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Madison Porter of Lone Grove.

Waltz admitted he gave her the pills last April.

The next morning, she was unresponsive.

Waltz will spend an additional 10 years on probation following his release.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N...
10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver
A Bryan County man was flown to a Plano hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Durant.
Bryan County man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in deadly Sherman apartment fire

Latest News

Tribal police investigating suspicious Madill house fire
Tribal police investigating suspicious Madill house fire
Kyle Rains
Gainesville man arrested after running from police twice
Following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Sherman has been recognizing...
Several Sherman businesses recognized during council
Over 600 single-family homes will be coming to Sherman, after council members approved phase...
Another major development coming to Sherman