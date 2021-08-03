Denison approves ban on motorized vehicles on city trails

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison City Council unanimously approved a ban on riding motorized vehicles on city trail grounds at Monday night’s meeting.

The amendment also bans riding any kind of animal on city park grounds.

But you’re still allowed to ride them on city roads and city park parking lots.

Steffi Prado is from Denison and was riding the trails at Waterloo Park on a mountain bike Monday night. She said the ban was a smart move.

“It’s really dangerous. You’re going at high speeds and it’s really sharp turns, inclines and everything,” Prado said. “I don’t think you would honestly have enough room to stop if you needed to (on a motorized vehicle.)”

Kyle Grewing was also riding the trails on a mountain bike Monday night. He said he’s happy the city council approved the ordinance.

“Being on my bike I’ve gotten too much speed and crashed,” Grewing said. “I just can’t imagine anybody wanting to take a motorized vehicle out there.”

City maintenance, patrol and emergency vehicles are still allowed to drive through city trails.

Vehicles that have a received a permit from the city are also exempt from this amendment.

The council also approved a ban on overnight parking at city parks, and banned parking in any area not already designated for parking.

