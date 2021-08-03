Football practices kickoff in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - High school football practices are underway in Texas with several area teams taking the field for the first time.

“To get out here and get going is a great feeling,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. “To get the team together and everybody moving in the same direction, it’s a fun day.”

“It feels great to be out here,” Pottsboro head coach Matt Poe said. “We’re excited, our guys are excited. We’re ready to get cranked up and ready to go.”

“If we just look forward to those 10 to 16 nights each and every year, it would be pretty boring the other 350 days a year,” Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan said. “We’re always looking forward to these moments out here at 7am on a practice field.”

In Tioga, new head coach Chad Rogers took the field for the first time as a member of the Bulldogs.

“It’s always exciting this time of year,” Rogers said. “It’s hard to sleep for everybody. It’s a fresh start, we get to start this over and get to be around the kids. That’s what coaches enjoy.”

“To get to see the kids again consistently is a big deal,” Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson said. “During the summer time kids are here and there and everywhere. Whether they are at camp or on vacation.”

Excitement abounds this time of year and sleep is hard to come by.

“Hard to sleep the night before,” Van Alstyne head coach Mikeal Miller said. “You’re like a kid on Christmas Eve. To come out here and get a break in the weather, we’re just really excited.”

“I had a hard time going to sleep last night,” Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins said. “Just getting up before the alarm goes off, and being at the field house ready to go. These guys worked really hard over the summer in our program. We are hoping that it leads us in the right direction.”

Practice looked a little different than a year ago. The masks are gone and the game is on.

“Last year, we didn’t know if we were going to have a season,” Van Alstyne quarterback Gavin Montgomery said. “It feels reassuring to be out here with the guys knowing that we’re going to have a full season.”

“After a long year last year with Covid and the restrictions, it’s nice to be out here without masks and restrictions and back out here with the kids,” Bells head coach Dale West said.

The biggest difference in this year’s first day was the break in the forecast.

“It feels great,” Tom Bean head coach Aaron Whitmire said. “We couldn’t have had better weather. The kids are excited and ready to go.”

“It doesn’t feel like football season,” Callisburg head coach Eddie Gill said. “It feels like 80 degrees out here, not 108. It feels great to get back at it.”

“The good Lord has blessed us today with great weather in the 80′s,” Bonham head coach Kyle Dezern said. “You can’t ask for any better than that. I was just excited to see the kids. I have seen most of them all summer long and they are fired up and ready to go.”

