Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after running from police twice

Kyle Rains
Kyle Rains(Cooke Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man has been arrested after leading police on two chases over the weekend.

Gainesville Police say it all started Friday night when they got called to a disturbance at a home on Cherry Street and saw Kyle Charles Rains, 29, leaving.

Police tried to pull him over, but he wouldn’t stop, and after a brief pursuit, police backed off because Rains was driving recklessly.

On Saturday, Rains called to turn himself in and when they went to pick him up, he ran again. This time the chase ended when Rains stopped his car in the middle of Interstate 35 and ran into the woods.

Police later found him near a home on Cherry Street.

Rains is charged with evading arrest, but police say more charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N...
10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver
A Bryan County man was flown to a Plano hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Durant.
Bryan County man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in deadly Sherman apartment fire

Latest News

Tribal police investigating suspicious Madill house fire
Tribal police investigating suspicious Madill house fire
Andrew Waltz
Ardmore man gets 15 years in Lone Grove teen’s overdose death
Following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Sherman has been recognizing...
Several Sherman businesses recognized during council
Over 600 single-family homes will be coming to Sherman, after council members approved phase...
Another major development coming to Sherman