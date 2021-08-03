Gainesville man arrested after running from police twice

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man has been arrested after leading police on two chases over the weekend.

Gainesville Police say it all started Friday night when they got called to a disturbance at a home on Cherry Street and saw Kyle Charles Rains, 29, leaving.

Police tried to pull him over, but he wouldn’t stop, and after a brief pursuit, police backed off because Rains was driving recklessly.

On Saturday, Rains called to turn himself in and when they went to pick him up, he ran again. This time the chase ended when Rains stopped his car in the middle of Interstate 35 and ran into the woods.

Police later found him near a home on Cherry Street.

Rains is charged with evading arrest, but police say more charges are pending.

