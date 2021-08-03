Texoma Local
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office hiring investigator as sex crimes rise

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add another investigator to work on sex crime cases.

They said they need another sex crimes investigator simply because they have too many cases.

“You get so many cases; you almost feel like you’re drowning, said Captain Martin Hall with Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

He said the area is seeing an increase in sex crimes, especially with children.

Just last month, a man was accused of driving from Houston to Sherman for child sex crimes.

In April, the office received 18 internet child crime referrals.

Normally, Hall said the office only sees 2 to 4 referrals in a month.

“That’s a little bit kind of unheard of,” said Hall.

Only having two investigators to handle these types of cases just isn’t enough manpower.

So they’re adding one to the team.

“Overall, being able to take on a little bit more, and just take some of the pressure off the two that are currently there will be a huge, huge help and be able to work those kinds of cases all the way through and get them done, you know, a lot quicker,” said Hall.

While there’s no straight answer for why the area is seeing a rise in cases, Hall said he hopes the added role will help make Grayson County a little safer.

“I can’t say enough how thankful we are that the Commissioner’s Court granted these positions to us,” said Hall. “I mean, ‘cause it’s gonna be a huge help and then hopefully push us in the direction towards the future.”

Hall said the sheriff’s office would not hire anyone until October 1st since that’s when the new budget with the money for the role kicks in.

