Haze Replaced by Hot and Windy this Weekend

A few showers/storms Thursday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wildfire smoke was responsible for all of the haze Tuesday, and the smoke machine remains in business a couple of more days thanks to the unusual August wind flow aloft.

The steering winds forecast shows two upper troughs traversing our skies between now and Saturday. The first one brings a small chance of rain Thursday and Thursday night at 20%, and the second brings no rain as it will track farther north. However, the second trough will contribute to gusty weekend winds in Texoma.

Beyond that, breezy and hot weather is expected through early next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Hazy

Thursday: Mostly sunny, 20% Showers late afternoon/night

Friday: Sunny and breezy

Saturday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Sunday: Sunny, Hot and Windy

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

