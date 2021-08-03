Texoma Local
I-35 frontage conversions begin Wednesday

Weekend rain delayed frontage conversions along I-35. They're set to begin Wednesday.
Weekend rain delayed frontage conversions along I-35. They're set to begin Wednesday.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A delay in construction has the I-35 frontage conversions beginning Wednesday in Gainesville.

TxDOT said weekend rain caused the delay. Starting Wednesday night, crews will switch frontage roads to permanent one ways.

Wednesday they will switch the frontage roads between Elm Fork and FM 1306. The U-turn under the Elm Fork bridges will be closed.

Thursday and Friday, frontage roads between FM 1306 and Spring Creek Road, and frontage roads between Spring Creek Road and Hockley Creek Road will change to one way.

