Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Three guests were injured when an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge on Monday, WVLT reported.

All three guests were taken to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown, official said.

The attraction was closed after the incident Monday but reopened on Tuesday, according to its Facebook page.

“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind,” owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said. “We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends.”

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge allows “passengers” to experience the environment of the Titanic.

The tour is self-guided, allowing visitor to touch a real iceberg, reach their hand into 28-degree water, shovel “coal” and try to stand on a sloping deck, according to the museum’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N...
10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver
A Bryan County man was flown to a Plano hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Durant.
Bryan County man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in deadly Sherman apartment fire

Latest News

Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with member of his family, holds the Super Bowl...
Tom Brady turns 44! 12 facts about TB12 that show how long he has dominated football
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
More than 110M COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says