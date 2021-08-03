Law enforcement actively searching for suspect in Ladonia homicide

LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - The Ladonia police department is working with the Texas Rangers in their search for a suspect involved in a shooting that left a man dead Monday night.

“This was a violent and vicious attack, and it was directed at Mr. Campbell,” said Ladonia Police Chief Howard Day.

Just after midnight Tuesday, Ladonia Police responded to a shots fired call at the Texoma Housing Authority complex. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old JC Campbell dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

“He shouldn’t have been killed,” said friend of the victim Debra Aubrey. “It was a cold blooded killing, and it hurts.”

Police say Campbell was sitting on the tailgate of his pickup, when the suspect approached him.

“He said ‘you don’t tell me how to talk to people’ and he said, ‘man I’m not telling you how to talk to people,” said Earl Humphrey, a witness who called 9-1-1.

Witnesses say the suspect shot Campbell multiple times at close range.

“(Suspect) Went over to his car, got the gun, walked back over to him and unloaded on him. Stood there in front of him, unloaded the gun on him. Then he went back to the car, put another clip in, came back and did the same thing” said Humphrey.

Humphrey and several others were sitting in chairs next to Campbell’s truck when it happened. He ran to call 9-1-1, while others hid- fearing for their lives.

“I knew he killed him on the first round. He put too many bullets in him,” Humphrey said. “And to come back and fire another round, it was like over kill to come back and do it again.”

“We all went out there. There he was, he was shot. Several times” said Aubrey. “We want the family to know he was loved. We loved JC. He didn’t meet strangers. We hate that this happened, (and) it’s beating us up. We’re tired of going through this, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Police have called in the Texas Rangers to aid in the investigation and say they are actively searching for Campbell’s killer.

“We understand that he has three daughters and it looks like one of them is pregnant with his first grandchildren- she’s having twins. It’s a great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Campbell family. They have our assurance that we will make sure that justice will be served,” said Chief Day.

