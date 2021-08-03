Rail industry invests in Gainesville Gateway Industrial Park

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - This afternoon Gainesville made an agreement with a Philadelphia based rail industry investor, by selling Gateway Industrial Park for development.

“With this partnership with Strategic Rail and them making this investment here in our community, it’s a game changer for not only Gainesville, but all of North Texas,” said Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore.

Tuesday Gainesville Economic Development Corporation signed an agreement with Strategic Rail Industrial, a rail industry advisor and investor across North America.

“What they’re gonna do is develop a rail park that will have an intermodal transport, a facility in it, and then they will market the rest of the property for rail businesses,” said Moore.

Now owners of Gateway Industrial Park off FM 1202, the Philadelphia based company plans to develop a 142-acre rail serviced industrial park.

“I think the opportunity here is really in manufacturing. Manufacturing is definitely growing in the United States as we see supply chains moving back to our own borders,” said John Elliott, President of Strategic Rail Finance.

The park will include 55 railcar spots for loading and unloading and daily local service for BNSF.

“We have some very exciting conversations going on with perspective park tenants right now. So our hope is to be breaking ground soon after the new year for construction on the track and the first buildings,” said Elliott.

Elliott said it’s a $15-18 million investment, and Gainesville’s location gives them a huge potential for growth for years to come.

“Value of a project like this isn’t measured in dollars it’s really measured in jobs. My hope would be to see 400, 500 jobs in that industrial park,” said Elliott.

“This is just probably the biggest thing that’s happened in 50 years in Gainesville, Texas,” said Moore.

