Several Sherman businesses recognized during council

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Sherman has been recognizing several small businesses throughout town during city council meetings.

Monday, seven businesses were congratulated with a certificate for celebrating their one year anniversary of operation, or one year as a part of the Chamber of Commerce.

The city says they’ll continue to do this every council until everyone is recognized.

The businesses recognized were Premier Baby Imaging, Mizzica Salon, Angel O’Brien design, CBC Creative, Planet Fitness, Heart Of A Matter Ministries and RPM Staffing.

