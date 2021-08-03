Sherman family creates clothing line for children with disabilities

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman special needs family noticed there weren’t enough options for their daughter, so they jumped into action and launched their own company. Now they’re giving families like theirs the small successes they cherish.

Charlotte Brooks was born in 2017.

In 2019 her parents Stephanie and Kameron created the Charlotte Letter Facebook page.

“She was in and out of the hospital and we had family across the country so originally it was just so we didn’t have to text everybody,” Stephanie says.

The page quickly became a place for people from all over to invest in Charlotte and her family, through prayer, words of encouragement and sharing their own story.

“We love using it to share with people because not everybody’s aware of what a special needs family goes through.”

The Brooks say they are blessed. They also know Charlotte is up against a lot.

“She was born completely dead. Actually, 26 minutes of CPR got her back. So the fact that she’s even alive is a complete miracle.”

Charlotte has microcephaly, HIE, cerebral palsy, and is nonverbal, nonmobile and uses a feeding tube. Her parents have found community in other special needs families. Parents that live and breathe challenges. But they started seeing a common problem.

Once their kids passed the baby stage, clothing got more and more difficult.

“And so just being able to check off all those boxes, just being able to make clothing one less thing that parents have to worry about.”

So they launched the Charlotte Letter Clothing Company at the end of July.

“The demand for clothes for older kids that include access for a feeding tube or diaper change, a lowered drawstring or something that just goes on easy became clear.”

The orders were flying out the door.

“We want you to feel confident taking your kid out in public and be able to do everything you need to do and have your kid feel like they look great.”

Stephanie says she hopes this line inspires a closer look at what special needs families could really use - support.

“Don’t be afraid to tell your story. So many of us hide at home and think that no one understands us and so just having the vulnerability to get out there and meet people and create that community because it can be so rewarding.”

