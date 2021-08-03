TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The upcoming football season could be the season of change for the Tioga Bulldogs.

With a whole new coaching staff led by former Denison coach Chad Rogers, from offense to defense, the players in green and black will look different this year. They will not only have new plays, but how they play as well.

“We’ve had a lot of hard work and dedication from all of our players,” head coach Chad Rogers said. “There’s a lot of fun changes that have happened, I’m really excited to see the direction were going to go.”

The Bulldogs have had a tough time adjusting to 11-man football. They have won five games in three years since the move up. Tioga has nine starters returning on defense and have their sights set on moving forward.

“There’s a reason the windshield is bigger than the rear view mirror, Rogers said. “We’re looking forward, we’re going to move forward. The past is the past. If you don’t like what happened, then lets do something about it now.”

