Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Tioga Bulldogs

By David Reed
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The upcoming football season could be the season of change for the Tioga Bulldogs.

With a whole new coaching staff led by former Denison coach Chad Rogers, from offense to defense, the players in green and black will look different this year. They will not only have new plays, but how they play as well.

“We’ve had a lot of hard work and dedication from all of our players,” head coach Chad Rogers said. “There’s a lot of fun changes that have happened, I’m really excited to see the direction were going to go.”

The Bulldogs have had a tough time adjusting to 11-man football. They have won five games in three years since the move up. Tioga has nine starters returning on defense and have their sights set on moving forward.

“There’s a reason the windshield is bigger than the rear view mirror, Rogers said. “We’re looking forward, we’re going to move forward. The past is the past. If you don’t like what happened, then lets do something about it now.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N...
10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver
Over 600 single-family homes will be coming to Sherman, after council members approved phase...
Another major development coming to Sherman
A Bryan County man was flown to a Plano hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Durant.
Bryan County man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Tioga Bulldogs football practice
Tioga Bulldogs Kickoff Countdown
High school football practices begin in North Texas
Football practices kickoff in North Texas
High school football practices begin in North Texas
Football practices begin in Texas
Carter signs with Western
Bells athlete, Tanner Carter, signs with Western