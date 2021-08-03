Tribal police investigating suspicious Madill house fire

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A fire destroyed a Madill home early Monday morning, and firefighters say it looks suspicious.

Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman says his crew was the first to arrive to the home on 12th Avenue and they saw the entire home burning.

Idleman says he found some suspicious things that led him to contact the fire marshal but wasn’t able to tell us more because it’s a Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police investigation.

Idleman says no one was in the home when it started. The family who lived there was in the process of moving out.

Idleman says it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control and 90 minutes to put it out completely.

Lighthorse is taking charge of the investigation, and Idleman says they’re in the early stages.

