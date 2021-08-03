Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Tribal police investigating suspicious Madill house fire

Tribal police investigating suspicious Madill house fire
Tribal police investigating suspicious Madill house fire(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A fire destroyed a Madill home early Monday morning, and firefighters say it looks suspicious.

Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman says his crew was the first to arrive to the home on 12th Avenue and they saw the entire home burning.

Idleman says he found some suspicious things that led him to contact the fire marshal but wasn’t able to tell us more because it’s a Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police investigation.

Idleman says no one was in the home when it started. The family who lived there was in the process of moving out.

Idleman says it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control and 90 minutes to put it out completely.

Lighthorse is taking charge of the investigation, and Idleman says they’re in the early stages.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Calera home
One-year-old flown from Calera murder scene dies
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Rescue efforts underway at Denison Dam
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-yer-old man was driving a pickup truck Saturday night, on N...
10-year-old boy dies in crash caused by drunk driver
A Bryan County man was flown to a Plano hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Durant.
Bryan County man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
Victim identified in Hilltop Village apartment fire
Victim identified in deadly Sherman apartment fire

Latest News

Kyle Rains
Gainesville man arrested after running from police twice
Andrew Waltz
Ardmore man gets 15 years in Lone Grove teen’s overdose death
Following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Sherman has been recognizing...
Several Sherman businesses recognized during council
Over 600 single-family homes will be coming to Sherman, after council members approved phase...
Another major development coming to Sherman