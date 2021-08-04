Ardmore city commissioners name new Mayor and member

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - When then-mayor of Ardmore Beth Glasgow announced last month that she and her family would be moving to Arkansas the city commissioners were left with not one but two vacancies.

They would need to add a new commissioner and choose a new mayor among themselves.

They did both on Tuesday. Assuming the position of mayor is former vice mayor Sheryl Ellis.

“As the vice mayor you are there in case something happens to the mayor,” said Ellis. “So when the current mayor resigned it was a fairly normal thing in my mind that I would step up and be the acting mayor.”

Ellis, who has served as Ardmore’s mayor before, does not view her position much differently than her old one.

Her over 20 years of experience on the committee has taught her the importance of a united front.

“The power is not in one. The power is in the five commissioners. So its not my power,” said Ellis”

After a short decision making process the remaining members named Nancy Sjulin as the new addition to the board.

“I’ve been here in the Ardmore community for a long time,” said Sjulin. “I’m passionate about Ardmore, I love to give back to the community and so I hope I can be an asset moving forward.”

Mayor Ellis says this is the first time in her tenure that a city commissioner has been appointed rather than elected.

She believes filling that vacancy was a problem that needed to be solved quickly.

“I’m just pleased that we now have a whole commission and now we can move forward with the work of the city now that we’re put back together again,” said Ellis.

